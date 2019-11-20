 

Popcru CEO in court over allegations that he conspired to kill senior union members

2019-11-20 18:19

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) Chief Executive Officer, Zwelinkosi Reuben Mdletshe and another man have appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on allegations of conspiring to kill senior Popcru members.

Mdletshe and Robert Sheriff, were remanded until Friday, where they are expected to appear for a formal bail application.

The two allegedly conspired to kidnap and murder union members. They are facing charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the two were taken into custody after a warrant of arrest was issued against them.

"Their pursuit comes in the wake of an apparent elaborate plot to kidnap and murder current serving members within the leadership of Popcru. Investigations commenced in September this year and so far it has revealed there was apparent misappropriation of funds that was carried out through Popcru Investment Group of Companies (PIGC).  These substantial transactions were allegedly embezzled since 2016," said Mogale.

Neo Letele, 34, was arrested earlier in Kempton Park on November 6, 2019.

Mogale said Letele is an alleged middleman who was allegedly instructed by Mdletshe and Sheriff to source an assassin who was to be paid R1m to execute the hit. 

"This was in an attempt to silence those who wanted the two suspects to account for the funds. Letele made his first court appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on November 7, 2019 and reappeared again on November 13, wherein the case was postponed to November 20, for a formal bail application whilst investigation against him continues," said Mogale.

Letele is also expected to join Mdletshe and Sheriff in their bail application on Friday.

