 

Popcru CEO sought by Hawks for kidnapping, murder plot against union's top brass

2019-11-14 18:48

Kamva Somdyala

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru’s) investment arm CEO Zwelinkosi Mdletshe is wanted by the Hawks for an alleged murder plot conspiracy (Supplied, Hawks).

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru’s) investment arm CEO Zwelinkosi Mdletshe is wanted by the Hawks for an alleged murder plot conspiracy (Supplied, Hawks).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) investment arm CEO Zwelinkosi Mdletshe and an accomplice are being sought by the Hawks in connection with "an alleged conspiracy to kidnap and murder senior Popcru officials", the Hawks said on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said they have secured warrants of arrest for Mdletshe and Robert Sherriff "in the wake of an apparent elaborate plot" to kidnap and murder members in Popcru's top brass.

According to Mulaudzi, the investigation - which commenced in September this year - revealed funds  from the Popcru Investment Group of Companies were allegedly misappropriated.

"These transactions valued at a substantial amount of money were allegedly misappropriated from around 2016". 

R1m to execute hit

To date, a Lesotho national, Neo Letele who is believed to be the middle man, has been arrested.

He was allegedly instructed by Mdletshe and Sherriff to find an assassin who was to be paid R1m to execute the hit "in an attempt to silence those who wanted the two suspects to account for the funds", said Mulaudzi.

Letele is currently in police custody having made a court appearance on November 13. His case has been postponed to November 20 for a formal bail application.

The Hawks are calling on members of the public who may have knowledge of Mdletshe and Sherriff's whereabouts to contact Sergeant Steve Ndabambi on 082 559 4613 or Captain Naborth Mavuso on 082 461 9486.

According to Mulaudzi, the investigation, which co

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said they have secured warrants of arrest for Mdletshe and Robert Sherriff. (Supplied, Hawks)

Read more on:    popcru  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Truck driver dies after crashing into home in KZN

13 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | KZN snake catcher on baby watch after rescuing two pregnant green mambas in two days
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:35 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Dunoon 19:33 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners on Wednesday 2019-11-13 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 