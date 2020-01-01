Poppy's restaurant owner expresses shock over fatal drive-by shooting in Melville

The
owner of Melville restaurant Poppy's has expressed shock at the fatal drive-by shooting
which occurred outside her premises in the early hours of New Year's Day.
"Poppy's
restaurant owner experienced the most tragic event outside her restaurant...Two
people who were standing outside her restaurant were shot and killed in a
drive-by shooting," the restaurant said in a statement issued on Wednesday
morning.
"Poppy's
management and staff are deeply saddened by this heart-rending incident and
send their deepest and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the
deceased."
The
restaurant said it would remain closed until further notice as police continued
their investigations.
Fight
Gauteng
police have launched a manhunt in the wake of the shooting in which two women
were killed and six people were injured. According to police, a BMW SUV
apparently drove past the restaurant just after 01:00 and fired shots at the
patrons sitting outside.
An
eyewitness interviewed by news channel eNCA said that earlier there had been a
fight between four male patrons at the restaurant. One of the men then left,
threatening that he would come back.
He
said that when the shooting later occurred, the scene erupted into chaos as
people ran around trying to find cover.
"People
didn’t understand if it was a gunshot or a firework. We only started to find
out when people began to fall down; then [we knew] it is a gun," the man
explained.
Media
personality Ursula Chikane was one of the patrons at the restaurant at the time
of the incident. She expressed on Twitter how "an amazing night…grooving"
at Poppy’s with her sister turned to terror, as gunshots went off.
"My
head counted five rapids but there could've been two before I realised that the
bangs were gunfire and not fireworks," she tweeted.
Facebook
user Allyson Roberts King posted that her children had been there with a group.
She said two people in the group, one a doctor and the other a paramedic, had
"tried to assist the victims".
Twitter
user Lucky N Khumalo, who was also at the restaurant that night, simply posted:
"Lucky to be alive."
"I
am in shock. I don't know if I should be here or if I should go to the hospital
or go home. Not one of us feels safe anymore," Thabang Molefe said.
He
said his brother Lerato, who is also a car guard, was walking past Poppy's when
the shooting started.
"We
just heard shots. My brother was lying in a pool of blood, crying for
help."
The
Gauteng government has issued a statement condemning the shooting.
"As
the province we are saddened by this barbaric act. New Year’s Day is a day of
hope and celebration, a day where people plan their lives for the better,"
acting premier Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement.
"I
have all the trust in our police that the perpetrators will be brought to
book," he added.
The
Gauteng government also noted that just two hours after the Melville shooting,
eleven other people were wounded in another shooting incident at Mary
Fitzgerald Square in Newtown.
"Preliminary
investigations on the Mary Fitzgerald Square incident reveal that the shooter
fired several shots from the upper level of M2 (southbound) double decker
bridge and targeted the VIP area," the statement read.
- Compiled by Mirah Langer