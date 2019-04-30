 

Popular snake catcher dies in car crash

2019-04-30 09:08
A file picture of snake catcher Zane Barnard handling a puff adder he caught at a Midlands home, at the Royal Show in 2017.

A file picture of snake catcher Zane Barnard handling a puff adder he caught at a Midlands home, at the Royal Show in 2017.

Popular snake catcher Zane Barnard died in a car accident on Monday night. 

Barnard was travelling on the D534 back road between the Umlaas Road and Lynfield Park when he lost control of the car and it rolled on a gravel road.

He was on his way to a farm at Cato Ridge that had snake problems.

Barnard was well known for rescuing snakes and teaching people how to live with the reptiles, and tributes poured in on social media.

“A wonderful man gone too soon and a huge loss to our community and the snake community,” wrote Ree Maharaj on Facebook. Erica Jolliffe Abrahams wrote: “Such a shock. Rest in peace Zane ... we are going to miss you tremendously. What a wonderful, kind gentleman.”

A contributor to a Montrose community Facebook group wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we share our beloved local snake catcher, Zane Barnard, has passed away. You will be sorely missed.”

Barnard was educated at Maritzburg College. He was a snake catcher for more than 40 years. Members of his family were not immediately available. 

