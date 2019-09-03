Port Elizabeth doctor in prison hospital after allegedly shooting estranged wife in head

A Port Elizabeth doctor remains under observation in the hospital section of the St Albans prison after allegedly shooting his estranged wife in the head and injecting himself with a substance.

The 50-year-old's wife and her sister had arrived at the marital home in Brighton Street, Summerstrand, on Saturday morning to fetch some belongings amid divorce proceedings, said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

The man allegedly confronted her before shooting and injuring her.

"While paramedics were attending to the woman, it is further alleged that the suspect locked himself in the bedroom until police arrived and he handed himself over," she said.

"While detectives were still processing the crime scene, they found syringes in the room where the suspect had locked himself. It is suspected that he may have injected himself with an unknown substance."

Children present

The man was arrested on an attempted murder charge and taken to hospital under police guard. The wife was taken to a separate hospital for treatment.

He was discharged on Monday and taken to the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court.

Police said the doctor's name was being withheld to protect the identity of the couple's children.

Dispatch Live reported that the children - aged 10, 7 and 2 - were believed to have been present during the shooting.

The man had reportedly injected himself with an unknown amount of insulin and was talked into surrendering himself by a police hostage negotiator.

Janse van Rensburg said the man would remain in custody until his next appearance on Monday.

"The investigation is still ongoing."

