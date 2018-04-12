 

PE homeowners complain about land occupiers

2018-04-12 10:45

Joseph Chirume

The sewage drain in Mahambane Street is clogged with rubbish. (Joseph Chirume, GroundUp)

The sewage drain in Mahambane Street is clogged with rubbish. (Joseph Chirume, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tensions are on the rise between land occupiers and people in formal housing in Port Elizabeth. A number of informal settlements have sprouted up in various parts of Nelson Mandela Bay municipality - in Wells Estate, Ikamvelihle, Ramaphosa and Motherwell.

In Motherwell NU 10, homeowners on Mahambane Street, bordering on the "Powerline" informal settlement, complain about human waste, garbage and the danger of illegal electricity connections, GroundUp reported.

A resident, who said she feared reprisals if named, said: "Ever since the 'squatters' came... we are facing a torrid time... The sewage drain in Mahambane Street has been clogged with rubbish... There is a river of sewage everywhere because the pipeline is overwhelmed with foreign objects. This is not good for our health."

She has built a brick wall around her house.

But Nombulelo Wara, who lives with her three children, one of them disabled, in a two-roomed shack in the informal settlement, says: "I throw my garbage outside at a nearby illegal dumpsite because we are far away from the designated one."

Wara said she registered in 2006 for a house.

No sanitation

"I got tired of tracking my application... We have been given various reasons [for the wait] by our councillors."

Another homeowner on Mahambane said he was afraid of illegal electrical connections running along on the ground.

"I am afraid that if our children step on them, they will be killed," he said.

"People who are saying this (complaining about informal settlements) are living in comfort because they have houses of their own, while we don't have," said Thamsanqa Jantjies.

He is 62 and lives in Ikamvelihle informal settlement in Addo Road, where the line of shacks starts, stretching to Ramaphosa and then to Powerline in Motherwell.

Jantjies said the problem was that there is no sanitation provided, there are no pit toilets and no bucket system.

"There are people who wrap their faeces in plastic bags and throw it away. This is not good for the health of all of us," he said.

Land invasion 'a challenge'

Jantjies moved from Elliot to Port Elizabeth in 2008. He rented a room in Walmer for R800 a month but it was too expensive for him.

"I applied for a house in 2011, but each time I check on developments with my application, I am told that my name does not appear on the list. This makes me angry, and this is the reason I am living here," said Jantjies.

Mayoral spokesperson Sibongile Dimbaza said: "Land invasion remains a challenge for the city as this habit defies the laws that govern the metro."

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said: "Rubbish accumulating in places that have been illegally occupied is always cleared. I will inform the relevant department so that they restore the burst manhole in Mahambane Street.

"How can we supply sanitation to illegal land occupiers? These people are there illegally."

But without the provision of basic services to the land occupiers, tensions seem set to continue.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  housing  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA demerit system 'key' to curbing reckless motorists - RTIA

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: Team SA dazzles at the Commonwealth Games
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 11:33 AM
Road name: N2

Stikland 11:31 AM
Road name: Strand Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 11 2018-04-11 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 