Port Elizabeth security guard shot dead in his bakkie

An on-duty security guard was shot dead at a petrol station in Motherwell on Thursday evening, Eastern Cape police have said.

Dumisa Tyendiso, 29, was apparently sitting in a stationary, marked Nissan NP200 bakkie in Xabane Street, NU5, when he was approached by three suspects armed with firearms, provincial police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said in a statement on Friday.

A graphic video shared by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee via his social media page shows the armed suspects approaching the bakkie as the deceased attempts to flee from the vehicle.

"They opened fire on him and, in the process, he jumped out of his vehicle in an attempt to escape their attack. They shot him several times in his legs and upper body and he passed away on the scene," Tonjeni said.

The suspects robbed Tyendiso of a .38 Special revolver, his cellphone, and fled the scene in the bakkie he was in.

The vehicle was found abandoned, just 10 minutes after the attack, in Mlimane Street, NU6.

It has been taken in for forensic analysis.

Police are calling on members of the public with any information to approach the Eastern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit.