 

Port Elizabeth taxi shooting: Suspected gangster arrested after one man was killed and 2 others were injured

2020-01-20 09:05

Sesona Ngqakamba

A forensics expert examines a crime scene. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

A 23-year-old suspected gangster was arrested for the murder of a 28-year-old man in a taxi shooting in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. 

It is alleged that the 28-year-old man, identified as Jimmy Valentine, and two other men were waiting for a taxi on the corner Durban Road and Cottrell Street in Korsten.

When a taxi arrived, three men pounced on it and opened fire, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said. 

Valentine died on the scene but the two other men were not injured.

However, Naidu said stray bullets hit two people at a nearby barber shop. A 25-year-old man who was waiting for a haircut was shot in his hand and buttocks, and the barber was hit in his abdomen.

They were taken to hospital. 

"It is further alleged that two suspects pointed a firearm at a driver (39) of a Ford ranger bakkie and they got into the bakkie and ordered him to drive off. The suspects got off further down Durban Road. The other suspect ran off on foot," Naidu said.

The provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit arrested the suspected gangster at his mother's house in Springbok Street, Gelvandale.

Naidu said he was out on bail for an attempted murder case.

He was detained for murder, two counts of attempted murder and the contravention of his bail conditions.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court later on Monday. 

A search for the other two suspects is under way.

