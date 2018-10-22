 

Positive DNA match for two accused of Hannah Cornelius murder

2018-10-22 16:30

Jenni Evans

The four accused in trial for rape and murder of Hannah Cornelius, and attack on Cheslin Marsh (Jenni Evans, News24)

The four accused in trial for rape and murder of Hannah Cornelius, and attack on Cheslin Marsh (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Closing in on the four men accused of the rape and murder of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius, the State presented a slew of DNA evidence and cellphone tower analyses in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

The court heard evidence that there were positive DNA links to two of the accused, Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons, so far, based on the analysis of a condom and skin cells.

DNA samples taken from the two were also mixed into samples found on a Twizza soft drink bottle and the handle of the blue VW Golf which Cornelius and her friend, Cheslin Marsh, were driving when they were kidnapped in the early hours of May 27, 2017.

Cornelius had insisted on giving Marsh a lift home after a night out with friends. They were pounced on in the parking lot of Battery Centre. After a hell ride, a brick was used to hit Marsh on the head before he was left for dead in a field.

He was able to get help and, despite severe confusion from the blow to his head, he assisted Crime Intelligence officer Captain Carl Loesch. Loesch visited him in hospital to ask what he could remember and set off to find the blue VW Golf that Cornelius had inherited from her grandmother.

READ: Crime intelligence officer tells court how he tailed murdered Hannah Cornelius' car

Cornelius was raped and a blunt object was used to hit her on the head. Two borehole technicians found her body on a farm in Knorhoek later on May 27.

Besides the DNA evidence submitted by microbiologist Warrant Officer Blanche Stubbs, clues were also left via the "spoor" of Cornelius's cellphone.

She had only had the Huawei for about a month when she and Marsh were kidnapped.

Warrant Officer Anna-Marie van Niekerk said cellphone tower analyses, based on Cornelius's Vodacom records, showed that her phone was in the vicinity of the Caltex petrol station, which fell within the triangulated range where her cellphone was used.

Her vehicle was spotted on CCTV at that petrol station.

The cellphone tower indicated that it was also possible that her phone was at the site where her body was found.

She was found dead on May 27 and her phone was still in use on May 28.

A new SIM card was put in later on May 28 and the device was used until June 13.

Parsons, Witbooi, Eben van Niekerk and Nashville Julius were subsequently arrested and face a string of charges, including murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and rape.

The trial continues.

Read more on:    hannah cornelius  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thousands more left homeless following another Cape Town fire

2018-10-22 16:23

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness films dramatic scenes at Joburg M1 shooting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday 20 October 2018-10-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 