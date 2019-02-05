 

Possible conflict of interest emerges in case of slain, elderly Ottery couple

2019-02-05 17:01

Jenna Etheridge

Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall with an unknown woman. (Supplied to Netwerk24 by Western Cape Gangwatch.)

Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall with an unknown woman. (Supplied to Netwerk24 by Western Cape Gangwatch.)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A potential conflict of interest has prompted two men to appoint separate attorneys to defend them against allegations that they killed Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall, both 82, in their Ottery home, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

Gcinile Litha Oscar Ngcobela, 29, and Lwazi Ntsibantsiba, 20, face two charges of murder, as well as counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted theft.

Ngcobela, who wore a Mamelodi Sundowns top and brown pants in the dock, was the couple's gardener and he worked for the family for years. His co-accused wore an oversized tweed jacket, white T-shirt and pants.

It previously emerged in court that they allegedly strangled the couple last month and fed them rat poison. 

The elderly man and woman were found murdered in their Sandown Drive home and the men were arrested four days later.

They allegedly tried making off with the couple's vehicle, a microwave and a television but couldn't get the car started because it apparently did not have a battery.

Ngcobela's fingerprints were allegedly found on the vehicle and microwave. 

Konisi said the men were found in possession of items that included a remote control and car keys. Rat poison was also allegedly found in their possession.

At their last appearance, Ngcobela made clear his intentions to make a "confession".

On Tuesday, the court heard that a separate attorney would be appointed for Ntsibantsiba because the defence had identified a potential conflict of interest.

Prosecutor Nicky Konisi said she was not opposed to a Judicare appointment, which is a Legal Aid service that provides pro bono assistance from private legal practitioners.

"The case is postponed so each of you can have your own attorney because it seems there are going to be problems," said Magistrate Goolam Bawa as he provisionally postponed the matter to the end of the month.

Both accused shared their troubles and concerns with Bawa about the postponement.

Ntsibantsiba was worried he would be behind with his Grade 12 schoolwork and Ngcobela said he had not paid rent or maintenance for his 11-year-old child in the Transkei.

Ngcobela added that his home was not locked and his family did not know he was in custody.

Bawa said there was only so much he could do but advised that the Prisoners Friend service could help them get hold of relatives.

The men are in custody.

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tintswalo Resort fire: 'The main lodge is gone,' says CEO

56 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bosasa still in spotlight at #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 2 February Lottery draw 2019-02-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 