 

Post Office to issue new Sassa cards over the weekend

2018-06-15 15:33

Jeanette Chabalala

South African Post Office. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Grant recipients who are still using their old South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards should swap them for new ones over the weekend, the South African Post Office (SAPO) said on Friday.

In a statement, SAPO said the old cards would be phased out by September 30. 

It said more than 70 dedicated card swap venues would be operating throughout the country on Saturday and Sunday.

"We have deployed resources throughout the country to ensure that as many people as possible are put onto the new Sassa cards before the end of August. As a result, people should not leave it to the last minute to swap their cards," SAPO chief operating officer Lindiwe Kwele said. 

"It takes approximately three minutes to be issued with a new card once you reach the card issue desk on site, so it is a very swift process.  

"It is important for beneficiaries to know which card will cost, and how much, when exercising their choice. The new Sassa card is yellowish to gold in colour. You can still change to the new Sassa card, even if you unwittingly accepted another card recently. It is really your choice." 

Read more on:    sassa  |  post office

