Post-wedding celebration in KZN ends in 9 arrests, cops allegedly assaulted

Police were allegedly attacked after intervening at a post-wedding party in KZN. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

A post-wedding celebration that went on until the early hours of the morning ended in nine arrests and the alleged assault of police officers in Shakashead, Ballito, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said around 100 people gathered in the area and were playing loud music and consuming liquor before police intervened at 04:30.

"The owner of the house was approached and asked to lower the [volume of the] music. Whilst the police officers were leaving, they were attacked by a group of people and police vehicles were also damaged in the process," Naicker said.

A resident in the area, who did not want to be named, said there had been a wedding procession the previous day.

"They just kept on drinking and partying after that. It was very unsafe when the police came through."

Naicker said nine people from the large crowd, aged between 18 and 27, were arrested after they were found in possession of stones and knives.

"Charges of malicious damage to property, obstructing police officers and assault on police officers are being investigated by detectives at Umhlali SAPS (SA Police Service)."

He said they would appear in court on Tuesday.