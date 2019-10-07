 

Post-wedding celebration in KZN ends in 9 arrests, cops allegedly assaulted

2019-10-07 19:13

Kaveel Singh

Police were allegedly attacked after intervening at a post-wedding party in KZN. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Police were allegedly attacked after intervening at a post-wedding party in KZN. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A post-wedding celebration that went on until the early hours of the morning ended in nine arrests and the alleged assault of police officers in Shakashead, Ballito, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said around 100 people gathered in the area and were playing loud music and consuming liquor before police intervened at 04:30.

"The owner of the house was approached and asked to lower the [volume of the] music. Whilst the police officers were leaving, they were attacked by a group of people and police vehicles were also damaged in the process," Naicker said.

A resident in the area, who did not want to be named, said there had been a wedding procession the previous day.

"They just kept on drinking and partying after that. It was very unsafe when the police came through."

Naicker said nine people from the large crowd, aged between 18 and 27, were arrested after they were found in possession of stones and knives.

"Charges of malicious damage to property, obstructing police officers and assault on police officers are being investigated by detectives at Umhlali SAPS (SA Police Service)."

He said they would appear in court on Tuesday.

Read more on:    kzn  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Omotoso retrial: No word from SCA yet on international charges

15 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
3 winners split Daily Lotto loot 2019-10-06 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 