Potent chemicals, which can destroy human flesh and bones, stolen from mortuary

Free State police have launched a manhunt for a group of thieves who broke into a mortuary and stole embalming powders which are deadly as they can destroy human flesh and bones.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the suspects broke into Rest in Peace Funeral Parlour in Clocolan on 28 April stealing powders, among other things.

"The suspects broke down the roller door of the funeral parlour and managed to gain entry into the premises. Inside the mortuary, they broke open the steel cabinet that contained powders and stole them together with a funeral parlour first aid kit," added Makhele.

Infections

Embalming powder is used to preserve the body and prevent possible infections to human beings.

"It is mostly used when the body will be transported across the border and or for long journeys between countries.

"Exhumation liquid is 97% alcohol and is also used to prevent smell and infections when the remains of the deceased are being dug up from the grave for further investigation.

"The stolen powders are white in colour and some are shaped like gold crystals. They can destroy human bones and flesh instantly," said Makhele.

The police are investigating a case of business burglary. No one has been arrested yet.

Makhele appealed to anyone with information to contact the police.

