 

Power failure in Tshwane south suburbs due to vandalism

2018-06-30 13:20

Jeanette Chabalala

(File, Netwerk24)

(File, Netwerk24)

The Heuweloord and Monavoni suburbs in the south of Tshwane are likely to be without electricity for two days due to the substation being vandalised, the City said.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said in a statement on Saturday that the damage at the substation was intense.

Mashigo said the technicians had estimated that it would take at least two days to complete the repair work and fully restore the power supply.

He said technicians managed to temporarily restore the power supply to parts of Monavoni by switching their supply to Raslouw substation.

"It is unfortunate that the residents have to suffer as a result of these selfish and despicable acts.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and wish to plead with the affected residents to allow the City’s technical team to conduct their work unhindered."

Mamelodi residents protest over electricity cuts

Affected customers were urged to report power failures by sending an SMS to 082 612 0333 or 44676 followed by their account numbers.

Residents can also report power failure to 012 358 9999 by choosing the electricity option or 080 1111 556.

