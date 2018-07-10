 

Power station fire may lead to power outages in Tshwane

2018-07-10 15:46

Christina Pitt

Pretoria East residents may experience power outages after flames engulfed the 132KV Wapadrand substation on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire was still unknown and Tshwane emergency services were in the process of extinguishing the flames, City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said.

"Technicians will isolate the line and commence with the investigations on the cause of the fire, with the view of effecting the necessary repairs," he said.

Wapadrand, Equestria, Silverlakes, Faerie Glen, Lombardy, Tierpoort and Olympus would be affected while the City’s technical team conducts its work.

Mashigo said that residents would be notified of any changes.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  electricity

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN mom 'ecstatic' after missing baby found unharmed

2018-07-10 15:28

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: 'We are being forced from our homes in an apartheid fashion' - Bo-Kaap resident
 

Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome

No matter how many toys and gadgets you may spoil your feline friend with, they will always come back to the humble box for entertainment.

 

Paws

The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!
New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 7 2018-07-07 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 