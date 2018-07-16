 

PowerFM boss Given Mkhari and his wife appear in court for assault

2018-07-16 17:21

Mxolisi Mngadi

Head of radio station PowerFM Given Mkhari. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Radio mogul Given Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday for separate cases of assault, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed.

Mkhari and Ipeleng, who were both arrested after they laid charges against each other after allegedly fighting at their home on Saturday, earlier claimed that they had withdrawn the charges against each other. However, the NPA disputed the claim.

Instead, a NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjondwane confirmed that the pair would appear in court.

After their appearance on Monday, she told News24 that the case was postponed so that their lawyers could take instructions.

"During the adjournment, information came forth which needed further investigation. The NPA then took a decision to provisionally withdraw both the matters pending the finalisation of the investigation," said Mjondwane.

"The docket will be taken back to the SAPS for them to continue with their investigations. Once they have concluded the investigations, the NPA would take a final decision on whether to proceed with the prosecution or decline it.

READ: NPA insists PowerFM boss Mkhari and wife will appear in court on charges of assault

The charges stem from an alleged incident in which Mkhari, who is the chairperson of MSG Afrika, and his wife, who is the CEO and founder of Motseng Investment Holdings and the president-elect of the SA Properties Association, had a fight at their home on Saturday night.

They laid charges against each other and were arrested at the same time.

Later, they claimed that they decided to withdraw the charges against each other.

"He and his wife have withdrawn assault charges against each other. Mkhari said he had gone to press charges at the Randburg Police Station, followed by his spouse. The family have since taken the decision to resolve the matter at home," said a statement on PowerFM's Twitter handle. 

The two also shared a joint statement on their respective Twitter accounts. 

"We confirm that an unfortunate incident happened between us in our home on Saturday, 14 July 2018. We both individually reported the matter to the police. We are now withdrawing each case to resolve the matter in the privacy of our home," it read.

npa  |  given mkhari  |  johannesburg  |  assault

