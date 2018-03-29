 

PP asked to probe Magashule-linked RDP projects

2018-03-29 12:06

Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Ace Magashule. (Mlungisi Louw, Netwerk24)

Ace Magashule. (Mlungisi Louw, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA has asked the Public Protector to investigate RDP contracts in the Free State awarded to a company in which the daughter of outgoing premier Ace Magashule owns a stake.

The contracts were awarded to the company by the provincial Department of Human Settlements after Magashule became involved in a process that resulted in a rival contractor being booted off the project. 

News24 on Wednesday revealed that Unital Holdings, in which Magashule's daughter, Thoko Malembe, 27, is a 30% shareholder, secured contracts worth R150m to build more than 1 000 RDP houses near Bethlehem in the eastern Free State.

"The DA trusts that the Public Protector (Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane) will investigate these allegations thoroughly and independently and ensure that those who are found guilty of misconduct are brought to book and ensure that these monies are recovered and redirected to improving the quality of homes," read a statement issued by DA provincial leader Patricia Kopane.

News24 reported that the houses weren't connected to a working sewerage system, leaving residents to make do with pit toilets and open holes for human waste.

"The fact that Magashule would jeopardise the quality of homes and the health of our people for his own corrupt ends is not just a damning indictment on him, but the entire ANC," the DA said in its statement.

Read more on:    da  |  unital holdings  |  ace magashule  |  corruption  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Stepmom speaks out: ‘I loved Mundolene like my own daughter’

38 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
ANC is on the mend, but let's not fool ourselves – Pravin Gordhan
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 12:04 PM
Road name: Main Road

Somerset West 11:42 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 28 2018-03-28 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 