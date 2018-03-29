PP asked to probe Magashule-linked RDP projects

The DA has asked the Public Protector to investigate RDP contracts in the Free State awarded to a company in which the daughter of outgoing premier Ace Magashule owns a stake.

The contracts were awarded to the company by the provincial Department of Human Settlements after Magashule became involved in a process that resulted in a rival contractor being booted off the project.

News24 on Wednesday revealed that Unital Holdings, in which Magashule's daughter, Thoko Malembe, 27, is a 30% shareholder, secured contracts worth R150m to build more than 1 000 RDP houses near Bethlehem in the eastern Free State.

"The DA trusts that the Public Protector (Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane) will investigate these allegations thoroughly and independently and ensure that those who are found guilty of misconduct are brought to book and ensure that these monies are recovered and redirected to improving the quality of homes," read a statement issued by DA provincial leader Patricia Kopane.

News24 reported that the houses weren't connected to a working sewerage system, leaving residents to make do with pit toilets and open holes for human waste.

"The fact that Magashule would jeopardise the quality of homes and the health of our people for his own corrupt ends is not just a damning indictment on him, but the entire ANC," the DA said in its statement.