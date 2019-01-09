 

Praise and admonishment for ANCYL from Ramaphosa

2019-01-09 18:45

Jan Gerber

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed expropriation of land without compensation and free higher education – policy positions the EFF will claims as its own – as victories for the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

Addressing a Peter Mokaba commemoration event in Durban on Wednesday in the run-up to the ANC's birthday bash this weekend, Ramaphosa said free higher education for poor students had become a reality and land would be expropriated without compensation because of the party's youth league. 

"We thank you for that," Ramaphosa said. "You have given the young people of the country hope to look forward to.

"The government had to follow in your tow."

He admitted that it wasn't easy for the government to find the money for free higher education.

"We did find the money, NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) is open," he said.

'Young people not feeling the ANCYL in their lives'

"You have indicated that we should have economic freedom in our lifetime," he said.

He said the government was now working to achieve this.

But he did not have only praise for the league.

He said the league's leadership was not making an impact on the lives of young people, but was instead only seen to be concerned with sending out press releases attacking people or reacting to events.

"Young people are saying they want to feel the ANC Youth League in their lives," he said. 

Ramaphosa said, "without a doubt", there was the impression that the league was not furthering the congress movement's cause at institutions of higher learning.

League tasked with leading election campaign

He gave the league several tasks, the first being to be seen to be "providing political consciousness" at these institutions. 

He said the league must promote unity, ensure young people further their education and sharply raise the issue of women abuse and HIV/Aids. 

Finally, he gave the league the task to be the ANC's "leading edge" in the upcoming election campaign.

Ramaphosa was especially concerned about young people who have not registered to vote.

"This election campaign we are going to, the ANC Youth League and young people as a whole must make sure the ANC emerges victorious," Ramaphosa said.

"We want an overwhelming majority, and we know, we can only get it through the participation of young people."

Mokaba was a former leader of the ANCYL, as well as ANC national executive committee member, deputy minister in the administration of former president Nelson Mandela and an ANC MP. He died in 2002 and would have been 60 years old this year. 

Ramaphosa said the ANCYL needed leaders of Mokaba's ilk. 

"Take Peter Mokaba and use him as a mirror and say: 'Am I living up to Peter Mokaba?'" 

NEXT ON NEWS24X

North West government dispatches team to investigate separation of pupils by race at school

45 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Masturbating Mr D driver dismissed after video goes viral
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 8 2019-01-08 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 