 

Prasa operating permit suspension held over

2018-10-08 11:49

Sesona Ngqakamba

Prasa (File)

Prasa (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The North Gauteng High Court has held over the suspension of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) operating permit, the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) has confirmed.

This is after the RSR imposed a court order on the agency after suspending its permit in terms of section 26 of the National Railway Safety Regulator Act.

"The RSR's decision came as a result of the accident that took place on 4 October 2018 and was further informed by the fact that Prasa Rail cannot demonstrate that it has the ability, commitment and resources to properly assess and effectively control the risks arising from its railway operations," RSR spokesperson Madelein Williams said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Prasa trains will operate as usual despite intended suspension

The regulator said it was concerned about the incident and believed that its concerns were not unwarranted.

However, Williams said that on Sunday, Prasa's board sought an audience with the RSR board, while it filed court papers that were served to the RSR.

"The RSR was expected to file its answering affidavit by 13:00 on the same day. In light of the fact that Prasa had already made an urgent application to the High Court, the meeting could not proceed due to the impending court application," she said.

Risks still a concern

Williams said the court considered the fact that the RSR was not afforded sufficient time to respond to the urgent application and granted parties more time to file their papers, including their heads of arguments.

The parties are expected to report to the court on immediate steps to address safety issues on October 9, while the matter will be heard on October 11.

ALSO READ: Prasa suspension may result in nationwide shutdown of all rail services

"The RSR remains concerned about the risks that permeate the system and will ensure that it adequately presents its concerns when the proceedings convene on 11 October 2018," the statement read.

"These accidents, irrespective of the magnitude, point to major risks within Prasa's operations and could have dire consequences.

"The regulator is, therefore, unable to tolerate the continuation of unsafe practices within Prasa, considering that Prasa mainly serves the poorest of the poor with no alternative means of transport to travel to and from work," the regulator said.

Read more on:    rsr  |  prasa  |  pretoria  |  trains  |  courts  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

State provisionally withdraws charges against Dramat and Sibiya

2018-10-08 11:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Quick-thinking couple saves sleeping man in burning Durban beachfront building
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, October 6 2018-10-06 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 