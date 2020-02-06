 

Prasa presents R1.4bn ‘mega project’ to get Cape Town’s central line back on track

2020-02-06 21:46

A R1.4bn "mega project" has been presented to Khayelitsha community stakeholders to resuscitate its practically defunct rail service, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa said on Thursday.

Newly appointed administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo and several of his technical team reported back to local leaders two weeks after an initial meeting, where he discussed a plan to restore the Cape Town's busiest line which has been closed since October due to vandalism.

"The mega project of R1.4b will aim to involve communities with a view to create employment opportunities for unemployed youth and transfer of technical skills as well as training and development," Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said in a statement.

"In the second session, stakeholders were presented with plans and progress to date on how the restoration will unfold. Delegates were invited to join and provide input into one of three working groups, namely infrastructure, security or bus rail alternatives."

Making use of drones

Last month, Mpondo said the agency's priority was securing its central line before services could be restored, GroundUp reported at the time.

This involved a comprehensive fencing programme, an increase in visible security, and the use of technology such as drones.

Mpondo added a limited service would be restored on the line by September, with full service being ready by April next year.

On Thursday, he said he was encouraged by the input and participation received, admitting Prasa had in the past "ignored the softer side of engineering projects".

"We want to ensure that when the trains operate again, they not only provide mobility but also leave a legacy of work creation and economic opportunities."

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    prasa  |  cape town  |  public transport  |  trains
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Investigation underway after baby's body found in Kempton Park

2020-02-06 21:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cobra caught after spitting venom in KZN woman’s eyes during load shedding
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
16 Daily Lotto players walk away with R25k 2020-02-06 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 