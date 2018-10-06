Prasa suspension may result in nationwide shutdown of all rail services

The possible suspension of Passenger Railway Agency of South
Africa’s (Prasa) operation permit may result in a nationwide shutdown of
Metrorail services, the City of Cape Town said.
The intention to revoke Prasa’s Safety Permit emanated from
a train-to-train collision on October 4 near Van Riebeeck Station in Kempton
Park during manual authorisation, Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani confirmed.
City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee member for transport
Brett Herron called on transport minister Dr Blade Nzimande to declare rail
services a national disaster.
"My call on the Minister for him to consider the powers
he has to bring an emergency response is clearly required," he said.
"Emergency funds and fast-tracking procurement for
critical services is what is needed. It is the appropriate response to the
scale and urgency of the problem."
Nzimande had previously refused to declare a state of
emergency and criticised the Democratic Alliance of politicking.
"This call by the DA is dishonest, opportunistic and
political manoeuvering that seeks to exploit the dire situation confronting
rail services in the Western Cape," Nzimande said.
"I rebut this political posturing in the strongest terms."
Herron claims that the possible suspension will have a negative
impact on the City’s weakened rail system.
"Shutting down the most important mode of public
transport is not a decision that would be taken easily," Herron said.
"Grinding rail commuting to a halt will impact millions
of South Africans."
Prasa requested the regulator to limit the suspension to the
Gauteng region, specifically Kempton Park.
Zenani said that the passenger rail had only been given two
hours to respond to the regulatory body’s letter.
Chairperson of the Prasa board Khanyisile Kweyama said that
management is in the process of responding to the regulatory body.
"We are hoping that the Safety Regulator will give due
consideration to the response to be
provided by management, noting
that Prasa was given a short time to respond".