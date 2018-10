What To Read Next

An 18-year-old pregnant woman was killed after being hit by a car.

The incident happened on Friday night on the N2 southbound at Umgababa on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

According to a statement by Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics arrived at the scene at 20:00 on Friday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a pregnant 18-year-old female was struck down by a light motor vehicle while crossing the road.

"Tragically the woman was found deceased on the scene," Herbst said.

According to the statement, all necessary authorities were on scene to investigate.