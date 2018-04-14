Pregnant woman dies after being hit by train

A pregnant woman was killed when she was struck by a train next to the Camperdown Informal Settlement in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening.

ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said the woman, believed to be 32 years old, had been struck shortly before 23:00 on Friday.

He said paramedics had been escorted along the tracks to where they found the woman, who had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead," he said.

Meiring said no-one from the goods train had been injured.

The exact cause of this incident is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.