 

Pregnant woman, five others killed in Kranskop taxi crash

2019-04-27 17:55

Tammy Petersen

Six people died in an accident in Kranskop on Saturday. (Supplied, IPSS)

Six people, one of them a pregnant woman, were killed in a taxi accident in the Kranskop area when the minibus veered off the road and crashed into an embankment on Saturday afternoon.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said 17 people had been in the taxi when the driver lost control on the Nkandla Road.

Five people – including the driver - died at the scene. The sixth fatality, a pregnant woman, later died in hospital.

The remaining 11 sustained injuries varying in seriousness. One person was airlifted and two critically injured people were transported to local medical facilities.

Most of the passengers had been elderly people, Herbst said.

Police were at the scene to investigate.

Read more on:    kranskop  |  accident  |  taxi
