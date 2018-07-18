Pregnant woman shot and injured in ongoing Bonteheuwel gang war

Gang gunfire in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, has resulted in a pregnant woman becoming another casualty, as a turf war continues to keep locals on edge.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut on Wednesday confirmed that a 32-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man had been shot and injured on the corner of Boekenhout and Assegaai street on Tuesday night.

The suspects, in a white Toyota minibus, had opened fire on them at about 19:50, he said.

No arrests have been made.

According to locals, the bullets and bloodshed have been continuing for months.

One man told News24 that he tried to stay indoors as far as possible. But he didn't feel safe there either – he had found two bullets in his backyard after a night of gunfire last week.

Others said they were fearful of even sending their children to school, as bullets fly from early in the morning, and late into the night.

Residents said they had noticed an increase in the number of police vehicles on patrol, but still felt the gangsters were running the streets.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the gang violence had been ongoing for almost five months, resulting in areas known as the B Block, S Block, T Block, C Block and the Centre becoming "no go areas".

"The reality is it's gang versus gang fighting for drug turf. This has been motivated by [the City of Cape Town] closing a handful of drug houses in the area, so the battle for turf has escalated," he said.

Bystanders were forced to "hide and run away" when bullets flew but, over the past few days, four innocent people had been shot, McKenzie said.

'Criminals and gangsters are running amok'

Authorities have had their hands full as the turf war is not limited to Bonteheuwel.

Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain and Steenberg are also under siege by gun-toting gangsters.

In the most brazen attack, a man was shot dead inside the Eastridge Clinic – mere metres from the local police station – on Monday in full view of patients.

In Mitchells Plain alone, Beacon Valley, Eastridge and Tafelsig have been flagged as danger zones.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to lead a march to the Nyanga police station on Thursday, calling for the deployment of the army to crime-ridden areas in the city, as failure to do so was "continuously putting the lives of residents at risk".

"Cape Town’s poorest and most vulnerable communities continue to live in constant fear of gangs and drug dealers, and the rampant crime which results from this activity," the party said.

"Criminals and gangsters are running amok, as children are being gunned down in front of their houses, and drug dealers are becoming rich at the expense of our young people. Despite this, the ANC national government refuses to give them the police protection that our Constitution guarantees."

At the height of gang violence in poorer communities last year, former police minister Fikile Mbalula promised that the army would be deployed to assist with gangsters being brought to book.

This has yet to happen.

Mbalula has since been replaced by Bheki Cele.