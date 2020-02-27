 

Pregnant woman shot dead in her Cape Town home

2020-02-27 12:56

Tammy Petersen

(Gallo Images)

(Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A pregnant woman has died in hospital after she was shot in her own home in Bonteheuwel, as gang violence continues to ravage the embattled Cape Town neighbourhood.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the 30-year-old woman was gunned down at 17:30 in Terblanche Street on Wednesday.

She later died in hospital.

The shooting is believed to be gang related.

Rwexana confirmed that no arrests had yet been made.

READ | Woman 'linked to deceased KZN taxi boss' shot dead 100m from home

Local ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the woman's murder "would appear to be an assassination rather than just a random shooting".

"It is believed the individual walked into house, shot her in the chest and back, and left. It is part of an ongoing gang battle between two rival gangs in one section of Bonteheuwel," he said.

The Hard Livings and Playboys gangs are understood to be embroiled in a turf war.

McKenzie said law enforcement and police had increased their visibility in the neighbourhood, about 15km outside the city centre.

Last year, 44 people were murdered within six months in the area.

A drastic decrease in casualties was seen after the deployment of the army and 100 law enforcement officers, which increased visibility in Bonteheuwel.

The reorganising of street committees and other community-based safety networks also contributed to the decline in killings, local organisations said.

According to McKenzie, there had been "non-stop shooting" in a small area and: "SAPS has not been able to put a lid on this."

This had resulted in, not only gangsters dying, but also innocent people being affected, he said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'It was a whopper' - black mamba caught in beer crate in KZN after hiding for months

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission to hear law enforcement-related testimony
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:07 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Athlone 13:06 PM
Road name: Jan Smuts Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players just got richer 2020-02-26 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 