Pregnant woman shot in stomach at funeral in PE

Johannesburg - A pregnant woman was shot in the stomach while standing outside a house during a funeral in Helenvale, Port Elizabeth, on Saturday police said on Sunday.

"Shots were fired by unknown persons in the street," Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

"She was struck by a bullet."

The woman, aged 27, had travelled to the funeral from Cape Town. Naidu said the woman was operated on and gave birth. She could not say what the condition of mother and child was.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

On Saturday night in Gelvandale a 13-year-old boy was shot in the stomach by a group of men after being assaulted outside a shop.

Shortly afterwards, a suspect was arrested after he was found hiding in the bedroom of a home in the area, said Naidu.

A 9mm-firearm that was reportedly stolen in Algoa Park in December 2016 was also recovered.

The provincial Gang Investigation Unit is now further establishing whether there are links between the man arrested and other shooting incidents.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile, said on Sunday that the fight against these kinds of crimes was a "shared responsibility" between the police and community.

"Innocent women and children are being shot by these gang members and this barbaric behaviour will not be tolerated," said Patekile.