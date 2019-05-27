Premier Sihle Zikalala announces his KZN cabinet

Freshly-sworn in KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has announced his provincial cabinet for the next five-year term. Around 200 guests, including former president Jacob Zuma, were present for Zikalala's inauguration as premier on Monday in Pietermaritzburg, following the May 8 general elections. The ANC retained the province, albeit with a significantly reduced majority - an approximate 10% decline. The 10 MECs to serve under Zikalala will be: 1. Agriculture and Rural Development: MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi; 2. Arts and Culture, Sports and Recreation: MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela; 3. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: MEC Sipho Hlomuka; 4. Transport, Community Safety and Liaison: MEC Mxolisi Kaunda; 5. Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs: MEC Nomusa Dube-Mncube; 6. Education: MEC Kwazi Mshengu; 7. Health: MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu; 8. Social Development: MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza; 9. Provincial Treasury: MEC Ravi Pillay; 10. Public Works: Peggy Nkonyeni. Zuma makes appearance

A smiling Zuma was among the 200 guests who were invited to a smaller than usual swearing-in ceremony at the premier's residence in Pietermaritzburg.



Some of the other high level guests such as Zuma were former transport minister Sbu Ndebele and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Zuma was a no-show at President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration over the weekend

He was the only living post-apartheid president not to attend, unlike Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki.