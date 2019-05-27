Premier Sihle Zikalala announces his KZN cabinet

Freshly-sworn in KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has announced his provincial cabinet for the next five-year term.
Around 200 guests, including former president Jacob Zuma, were present for Zikalala's inauguration as premier on Monday in Pietermaritzburg, following the May 8 general elections.
The ANC retained the province, albeit with a significantly reduced majority - an approximate 10% decline.
The 10 MECs to serve under Zikalala will be:
1. Agriculture and Rural Development: MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi;
2. Arts and Culture, Sports and Recreation: MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela;
3. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: MEC Sipho Hlomuka;
4. Transport, Community Safety and Liaison: MEC Mxolisi Kaunda;
5. Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs: MEC Nomusa Dube-Mncube;
6. Education: MEC Kwazi Mshengu;
7. Health: MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu;
8. Social Development: MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza;
9. Provincial Treasury: MEC Ravi Pillay;
10. Public Works: Peggy Nkonyeni.
Zuma makes appearance
A smiling Zuma was among the 200 guests who were invited to a smaller than usual swearing-in ceremony at the premier's residence in Pietermaritzburg.
Some of the other high level guests such as Zuma were former transport minister Sbu Ndebele and Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Zuma was a no-show at President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration over the weekend
He was the only living post-apartheid president not to attend, unlike Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki.