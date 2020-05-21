 

Premier Sihle Zikalala's official residence broken into

2020-05-21 18:46

Kaveel Singh

Premier Sihle Zikalala. (Gallo IMages, file)

Premier Sihle Zikalala. (Gallo IMages, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The official residence of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has been broken into.

"With regard to the issue of Parkside, the premier's official residence, yes it's true there was a break-in and police are working on that, and I think they are continuing with the investigation," Zikalala said.

Zikalala was speaking to journalists at the Anew Hotel in Hilton, Pietermaritzburg, where he hosted 28 Cuban doctors, who are set to be deployed throughout the province to assist with the Covid-19 outbreak.

He briefly commented on the break-in, saying that while crime had eased during the lockdown, it was not fully eradicated.

"Crime has gone down indeed, but as long as we still have incidents of criminal elements, whether they are few, they affect individuals."

Read more on:    sihle zikalala  |  durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Your weather update: Fine and cool Friday on the cards

2020-05-21 18:34

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back to school countdown begins
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:18 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Mfuleni 18:00 PM
Road name: Spine Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-20 21:43 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 