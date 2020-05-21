Premier Sihle Zikalala's official residence broken into

The official residence of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has been broken into.

"With regard to the issue of Parkside, the premier's official residence, yes it's true there was a break-in and police are working on that, and I think they are continuing with the investigation," Zikalala said.

Zikalala was speaking to journalists at the Anew Hotel in Hilton, Pietermaritzburg, where he hosted 28 Cuban doctors, who are set to be deployed throughout the province to assist with the Covid-19 outbreak.

He briefly commented on the break-in, saying that while crime had eased during the lockdown, it was not fully eradicated.

"Crime has gone down indeed, but as long as we still have incidents of criminal elements, whether they are few, they affect individuals."