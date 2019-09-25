Presidency defends Ramaphosa's decision to reverse Zuma's NPA appointees

The Presidency has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to reverse former president Jacob Zuma's senior appointments at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), according to a report.

On Wednesday, Business Day reported Ramaphosa had hit back at a court application by Magistrate Ron Simphiwe Mncwabe who was reviewing the president's decision to reverse his appointment as the Northern Cape director of public prosecutions.

Mncwabe is reportedly one of three officials who are suing Ramaphosa for reversing their appointments.

One of them includes the former acting head of the controversial priority crimes litigation unit, Torie Pretorius.

According to the publication, Presidency director-general Cassius Lubisi said although Zuma's decision to appoint Mncwabe was recorded in an official presidential minute, this was "never formally communicated to the public".

He added Ramaphosa did not inform Mncwabe privately that he had been appointed.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is currently involved in another legal battle with former deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba who is fighting to get her job back.

Jiba's lawyers recently argued in the Western Cape High Court that Ramaphosa had disobeyed a court order when he appointed a commission of inquiry into Jiba, News24 reported.

But Ramaphosa countered this, saying it was not the case and Jiba's presence at the NPA would harm the institution.

In April, Ramaphosa fired Jiba and senior prosecutor Lawrence Mrwebi after retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro recommended he should sack them from the NPA following an inquiry.

It found neither of them were "fit and proper to hold their respective offices", according to a statement from the Presidency.