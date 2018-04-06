 

Presidency leaves Zuma to pick up State Capture report court costs

2018-04-06 18:57

Correspondent

Former president Jacob Zuma in court. (Felix Dlangamandla)

Former president Jacob Zuma in court. (Felix Dlangamandla)

The Presidency on Friday announced that it had withdrawn leave to appeal the personal costs order made against former president Jacob Zuma in the state capture report review application.

This withdrawal came alongside the Presidency's decision to also withdraw its application for leave to appeal the judgment of the North Gauteng High Court, said Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

"The Commission of Inquiry [into state capture] has now been established and started its work. No purpose is therefore served in the President pursuing the application," said Diko on Friday.

"The personal costs order is attendant to this matter and yes withdrawn as well."

Last year, Zuma applied for a review of previous public protector Thuli Madonsela's report on state capture – wanting her recommendations for remedial action to be set aside.

The court found against him, ordering that her remedial action – for a commission of inquiry to be established, get underway.

It ruled that his application was ill-advised and reckless and also found that Zuma was to be held personally liable for the legal costs.

Zuma launched his bid for appeal of the judgment and the personal costs order a week after the ruling.

Since then Zuma has been replaced as President by Cyril Ramaphosa.

