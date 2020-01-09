 

Presidency says Ramaphosa was not misled on Eskom's load shedding - report

2020-01-09 21:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sebabatso Mosamo)

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sebabatso Mosamo)

The presidency has told TimesLive that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not misled about the current round of load shedding, as it was unplanned.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko was responding after deputy president of the ANC and the country David Mabuza earlier said Ramaphosa had been misled when he was told there would be no load shedding before the January 13

News24 reported that Mabuza was interacting with people during a walkabout in Diamond Pavilion Mall in Kimberley, where the ANC is hosting its annual January 8 celebrations, when he was asked about government's response to the latest wave of power cuts.

"They’ve misled the president, but right from the day we went there with the president, I insisted on maintenance. Maintenance of these power stations is very important," Mabuza told journalists when asked if Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board had misled the president.

Diko told TimesLive that Mabuza did not infer any "malicious intent" with his comments as the Eskom board had promised in December that there would be no planned load shedding before January 13.

"To a large extent the emergency recovery plan that Eskom had put in place during December has been largely successful.

"We didn’t see any planned load shedding during December and right now we are dealing with something that has been totally unplanned," Diko told the publication on Thursday.

READ: Eskom now flags 'fake news' on its website

On Thursday evening, Eskom warned that stage 2 load shedding would continue on Friday, Fin24 reported. 

A statement issued by the utility said the system remained heavily constrained and unpredictable, with breakdowns of 13 476 MW as at 18:00, necessitating the implementation of stage 2 load shedding overnight and into Friday morning.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

