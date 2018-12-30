Presidency 'still committed' to addressing Khoisan concerns amid threats to declare independence

The
Presidency says it is still committed to addressing the concerns of members of
the Khoisan community, currently camped outside the Union Buildings, who have
threatened to "take (their) country back" unless their demands are
met.
The group has been camped on the
South Lawns at the Union Buildings since November 30, according to
the Citizen. They reportedly want another
audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa, similar to the one they were granted
last year.
The group has reportedly raised
concerns about a number of issues, which the Presidency says are
"complex", including land reform and the Khoisan people’s status.
They are refusing to leave the Union Buildings until their demands are met.
Last year, Ramaphosa met with a
Khoisan delegation who also camped on the lawns outside the Union Buildings, until
the president agreed to see them. On Christmas Eve, Ramaphosa met with them and
agreed to give their concerns attention.
Independence
This time, Ramaphosa has not been
able to meet the group, but the Presidency says senior government officials,
including director-general in the presidency, Cassius Lubisi, have done so to
update the Khoisan group on progress made. But the group doesn't appear to be
satisfied with this, and threatened to declare independence on January 1.
On Saturday, the Presidency
issued a statement outlining its engagements with the Khoisan delegation,
undertaken by senior officials.
Among the issues raised by the
Khoisan is land reform. The group says that the Khoi and San people are the
only ones entitled to the country’s land and wants the land to be returned to
them. They say African black people and white people have no claim to the
country’s land.
They say land reform policy which
states that land claims should only be limited to land taken through the 1913
Land Act must be scrapped, and want formal recognition as the "Khoisan
First Nation", the Presidency said.
The group also wants Khoisan
languages to be recognised among the country's official languages, and for the
word "coloured" to be removed from all government documentation and
replaced with the word "Khoisan".
The Presidency said on Saturday
that the group has been informed of a number of Parliamentary and other
processes under way aimed at addressing some of their concerns, and urged the
group to participate in these.
Khoisan classification
This includes discussions on the
Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Bill under way in Parliament, as well as
Parliamentary processes on land reform.
The Presidency also said that a
number of steps have been taken by the Pan South African Language Board
(PANSALB) to promote and recognise the Khoi and San languages.
The Presidency said the group was
told that the word "coloured" could not be removed from government
documentation without a public participation process, and that Cabinet could be
asked to approve such a process.
It was proposed that Cabinet
could be asked to consider including the term "Khoisan" as part of
the classification of communities, without removing the term
"coloured".
The Presidency also said that the
group was urged to participate in the National Khoi & San Council, which
met in November in Bloemfontein.
"This will make it easier
for government to interface with Khoisan leaders through a single, unified and
legitimate structure," Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said.