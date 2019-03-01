 

Presidency to wait for Zondo report before acting against Cabinet members

2019-03-01 18:40

Ethan van Diemen

President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he delivers his annual State of the Nation address, in the South African Parliament, on February 7, 2019, in Cape Town. (Photo by Rodger BOSCH / AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he delivers his annual State of the Nation address, in the South African Parliament, on February 7, 2019, in Cape Town. (Photo by Rodger BOSCH / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH LIVE: Trevor Manuel at state capture inquiry

2019-02-28 10:10

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is set to testify before the Zondo commission into state capture. Watch WATCH

A parliamentary reply from the Office of the President has indicated President Cyril Ramaphosa's intention to wait for the report from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture before he takes action against any Cabinet ministers.

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa asked Ramaphosa whether he would take action against Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane, Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla after they were named in testimony before the inquiry.

He also asked, "if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details of the action he intends to take?"

In the reply, the Presidency stated that "the judicial commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in public institutions is currently under way.

"Following the conclusion of the inquiry, the commission will submit findings and recommendations to the president.

"The president will await the report of the commission before determining what action needs to be taken, including [action] against any members of Cabinet [who] may be implicated in the report."

Allegations of impropriety have been steadily entering the public domain over the last few months and some of the most shocking revelations were made by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

These allegations implicated Cabinet ministers and high-ranking government officials in alleged corruption. To the chagrin of members of opposition parties and the public, no material action has been taken.

Political analysts have theorised that the issue is due to the precarious balance of factional forces within the ruling party and the adverse political effect that any major action dealing with the implicated people may have on the president's position within the ANC, News24 previously reported.

The reply from the president continues that "nothing prevents the relevant authorities within the criminal justice system from investigating allegations of impropriety by ministers or any other persons. In any such instances, legal processes must be allowed to be concluded with due regard for the rule of law."

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Treasury: SARS is paying out more VAT refunds

58 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay testifies at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 27 February Lottery draw 2019-02-27 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 