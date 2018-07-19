 

Presidency website down as hacker appears to link attack to lion bone trade

2018-07-19 19:42

Jenna Etheridge

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Presidency website was down on Thursday evening as a hacker seemingly claimed responsibility on Twitter and said the attack was linked to the lion bone trade.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko told News24 that they were aware the website was down but not aware of any hacking.

"We are still looking into why it is down," she said.

The environmental affairs department announced this week that it had approved an annual quota of 1 500 lion skeletons for export, amid opposition from some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and conservationists.

Hacker @VirusSec posted a photo of the website homepage along with the words "Greed has taken over the African presidency long ago" and hashtag #OpFunKill, which seemed to be linked to a campaign which aimed to protest against the killing of animals.

When a Twitter user asked if the site was attacked because of the lion bone trade, the hacker replied "true".

The account also posted a screenshot on Twitter that appeared to show computer code attacking the presidency's domain.

It attached President Cyril Ramaphosa's official twitter handle to make sure his team could see the screenshot.

The same account claimed responsibility in August last year for taking down the Government of South Africa's website, tweeting: "This is for allowing the sale of rhino horn and lion bones."


Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  cyber attack

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land: The people speak – We are all Africans, Rustenburg residents told

2018-07-19 19:33

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane is a 'natural black fool' - Deputy Minister of Police
 

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day

With an abundance of activities to get involved in, why not lend a hand towards animals in need this Mandela day? Here are some ideas of how you can spend your 67 minutes...

 

Paws

Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:00 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Macassar 19:32 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 