President Cyril Ramaphosa causes a stir as he is spotted flying economy class

President Cyril Ramaphosa was spotted travelling to Durban in economy class on a Safair flight on Friday morning. Ramaphosa's co-passengers snapped photos with the president which were shared on Twitter.
Some commended Ramaphosa for cutting costs, whilst others weren't as convinced.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko told News24 that the president will at all times use the mode of transport which is most practical, convenient and cost effective for his duties.
