President Cyril Ramaphosa has approached the Gauteng High Court in a bid to seal certain documents contained in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Bosasa report.

Ramaphosa, through a lawyer's letter, which News24 has seen, said certain bank statements in her report contain confidential information belonging to third parties.

The papers submitted by the President's lawyers suggest that some of the bank statements may have been obtained unlawfully.

More to follow...