 

President still considering release of 19 000 inmates amid Covid-19 outbreak

2020-04-29 21:37

Jan Gerber

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa is still considering the release of 19 000 prisoners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So says Deputy Justice Minister Patekile Holomisa who was addressing a virtual meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services and Select Committee on Security and Justice on Wednesday.

MPs had asked him about the release of the prisoners, which was mooted earlier.

"That is a matter that is still being considered by the president," Holomisa said, adding the department had presented its plan to Ramaphosa.

"So, we are not in a position to pronounce on what the details are."

Earlier, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told the committees physical distancing was not practical at correctional centres.

He said even if 30% of the prison population were released, there would still be challenges.

Last week, Justice Edwin Cameron, the inspecting judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS), and several organisations wrote a letter to Lamola, requesting the release of some prisoners to alleviate overcrowding in prisons and curb the spread of Covid-19, GroundUp reported.

To curb its spread, the signatories suggested a "carefully, targeted, selective release" of inmates.

These included those over the age of 60, frail, sick and terminally ill prisoners, petty and non-violent offenders - including those jailed for non-violent drug-related offences - prisoners with less than one year of their sentence remaining, those approaching their parole date, inmates imprisoned with the option of paying a fine and foreign nationals detained on immigration-related charges.

On Monday, Eyewitness News reported Ramaphosa would announce the release of the prisoners after the department had done the necessary work, but it never materialised.

Read more on:    ronald lamola  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

12 staff members test positive for coronavirus at NHLS lab in Cape Town

2020-04-29 19:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Coronavirus Command Council to announce Level 4 lockdown regulations
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 17:26 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Parklands 06:16 AM
Road name: Sandown Road

More traffic reports
One person bags R73k the Daily Lotto jackpot 8 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 