 

Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform hands over report to Ramaphosa

2019-06-11 17:28

Sesona Ngqakamba

The Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture has submitted its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza, the Presidency said on Tuesday.

The panel, chaired by Dr Vuyo Mahlathi, was appointed in September 2018 to support the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform that is chaired by Mabuza.

The panel was tasked to advise the IMC on a broad range of policy matters associated with land reform, including restitution, redistribution, tenure security and agricultural support.

It was also mandated to review, research and suggest models for the government to implement a fair and equitable land reform process that redresses the injustices of the past, increases agricultural output, promotes economic growth and protects food security.

Ramaphosa thanked Mabuza, the IMC and all advisory panel members for their hard work during the eight-month process.

"This report is an important step forward in our quest to right the original sin by developing solutions that are not only uniquely South African, but most importantly, build a society in which all may share in the wealth of our land," Ramaphosa said.

The Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture report will be tabled before the Cabinet before it is released publicly.


