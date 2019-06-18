Presidential Golf Challenge 'hijacked by the rich', says Tony Yengeni after missing out on invite

ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni on Tuesday took to social media to voice his frustration about invitation requirements for the annual Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC).

The PGC, hosted as part of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) activities, will be held at De Zalze Golf Estate in Stellenbosch on Friday, and is expected to be attended by Cabinet ministers, directors-general, heads of state-owned enterprises and executives from the private sector.

Yengeni tweeted that he had been part of the PGC since its inception and voiced frustration at the "price" of an invitation.

DA MP and spokesperson Solly Malatsi said Yengeni's statement was indicative of entitlement, but Yengeni responded, saying it was not entitlement, but "highjacking".

Thabiso Tema, presenter on PowerFM, echoed Malatsi's sentiments.

Yengeni went on, saying that the PGC was now a "money-making scheme" that had been "hijacked by the rich".

Former Gauteng premier, Mbhazima Shilowa, extended his support for Yengeni.

According to a government media advisory, "The purpose of this initiative is to raise funds for charities designated by the sitting President while simultaneously facilitating an opportunity for networking, immediately after the SONA, among decision-makers within the private sector and entities from the three spheres of government."

It continues that the initiative, co-ordinated by the Public Service and Administration department, "is a joint effort with the private sector to partake in developmental initiatives to empower society, with this year's contributions to be made to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation".

