 

Pretoria cop to face charges for allegedly stealing R4k and GPS unit from 'drunk driver'

2019-05-09 16:14

Riaan Grobler

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

A 34-year-old Sunnyside constable is expected to face charges of corruption, extortion and theft in the Commercial Court in Pretoria.

"The suspect was arrested by an investigation team from the National Anti-Corruption Unit following an investigation, after a motorist had been allegedly extorted of a cash amount in excess of R4 000 and had his GPS unit stolen out of his car during the early hours of the morning on February 24," Captain Daniel Mavimbela, SA Police Service (SAPS) Sunnyside spokesperson, said in a statement. 

"Reports suggest that the suspect had stopped the motorist whom he reportedly accused of driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance before the 46-year-old complainant was reportedly extorted and allowed to drive off without any charges being laid against him," he added.

The constable was arrested shortly after an identification line-up was carried out on Tuesday, said Mavimbela. 

"The management of the SAPS in Sunnyside views allegations and concerns emanating from police corruption in a serious light. It is for this reason that victims of alleged police corruption who are not comfortable with reporting unscrupulous police conduct at the local police station are given and option to contact the National Anti-Corruption Unit investigators directly."

Victims of police corruption can contact Captain Willie Janse van Rensburg on 071 352 9619 and Warrant Officer Kobus Vlok on 082 778 3582.

