The father of a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after the teen was caught with his firearm at a Pretoria school.

The boy, who attends Burger Right Primary School, was caught with the gun by a teacher, who confiscated the firearm. The teacher alerted police and handed the gun over to them.

Police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto said, when they arrived at the school, they had discovered that the firearm belonged to the boy's 60-year-old father.

"At this stage, it’s unclear how the boy managed to get hold of the firearm. However, the father was arrested for negligence of firearm," Moloto said.

Moloto said an investigation surrounding the incident would be embarked on by police in collaboration with the Department of Social Development.

The father will appear before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon, he said.

Moloto added that Tshwane West Cluster Commander Major General Tommy Mthombeni had since raised his concern with owners of licensed firearms, saying they should adhere to the Firearms Control Act Number 60 of 2000.