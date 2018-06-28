Pretoria dad wounds mom then shoots himself – while their kids are in the home

A Pretoria man allegedly shot and seriously wounded his wife on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself.

The couple’s two children, who are 14 and eight years old, were in the home at the time.

The police are investigating a shooting in Leeuwenhof Estate, a security complex in Hazeldean, eastern Pretoria, police spokesperson Captain Michael Mbewe confirmed. He couldn’t say whether the husband was the only suspected shooter.

A reliable source told YOU that there were no signs of a break-in at the home and apparently the man, who was 55 years old, had shot his wife then turned the gun on himself.

The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage.

“The 14-year-old son had heard gunshots coming from his parents’ bedroom and called the estate’s security guards,” Mbewe said. “The woman sustained serious injuries to her torso. The man was declared dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

“Upon arrival at the scene police found the man and the woman, both with serious gunshot wounds, in the bedroom.”

Christiaan Tredoux, chairman of the estate, said, “When our security guards arrived at the house they found the eight-year-old with his mom in the bedroom.

The mom had been shot in the arm and torso and the man had been shot in the head. We called police and emergency services, and we kept the kids safe until we could contact family to fetch them.”

The woman is in a serious condition in a nearby hospital.

The family declined to comment on the incident.