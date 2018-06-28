 

Pretoria dad wounds mom then shoots himself – while their kids are in the home

2018-06-28 17:03

Carla Coetzee

PHOTO: Getty Images

PHOTO: Getty Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Pretoria man allegedly shot and seriously wounded his wife on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself.

The couple’s two children, who are 14 and eight years old, were in the home at the time.

The police are investigating a shooting in Leeuwenhof Estate, a security complex in Hazeldean, eastern Pretoria, police spokesperson Captain Michael Mbewe confirmed. He couldn’t say whether the husband was the only suspected shooter.

A reliable source told YOU that there were no signs of a break-in at the home and apparently the man, who was 55 years old, had shot his wife then turned the gun on himself.

The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage.

“The 14-year-old son had heard gunshots coming from his parents’ bedroom and called the estate’s security guards,” Mbewe said. “The woman sustained serious injuries to her torso. The man was declared dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

“Upon arrival at the scene police found the man and the woman, both with serious gunshot wounds, in the bedroom.”

Christiaan Tredoux, chairman of the estate, said, “When our security guards arrived at the house they found the eight-year-old with his mom in the bedroom.

The mom had been shot in the arm and torso and the man had been shot in the head. We called police and emergency services, and we kept the kids safe until we could contact family to fetch them.”

The woman is in a serious condition in a nearby hospital.

The family declined to comment on the incident.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police and AgriSA wrong about decline in farm murders - AfriForum

2018-06-28 17:04

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Malema and Lekota in heated argument at land hearing
 

Keeping snakes 101

Some of us are dog people, others cat people and then there are those who like reptiles. But before you go out and get yourself a cold-blooded pet these are the things you must know.

 

Paws

Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 