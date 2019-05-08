Pretoria lawyer linked to Mpumalanga stock theft

One of the trucks loaded with a heard of cattle (Supplied)

Twelve suspects, including a 32-year-old lawyer from Pretoria, have been arrested for alleged cattle theft in Mpumalanga after farmers in the region went undercover and helped police set up a sting operation.

Eleven of the suspects were caught red-handed on Tuesday trying to steal around 200 heard of cattle near Breyten in Mpumalanga.



The breakthrough came after farmers in the Standerton/Breyten area launched an undercover operation to establish who might be behind the well-organised onslaught against stock farmers who have lost thousands of cattle, sheep and goats worth tens of millions in recent years.