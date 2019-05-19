 

Pretoria plane crash leaves one critically injured

2019-05-19 15:58

Canny Maphanga

Netcare 911 responded to reports of a aircraft crash at a private airfield off the R515 in Rayton Pretoria East.

Netcare 911 responded to reports of a aircraft crash at a private airfield off the R515 in Rayton Pretoria East. (Netcare 911, Shawn Herbst)

A 47-year-old instructor has been left critically injured following an aircraft crash at a private airfield off the R515 in Rayton, Pretoria East on Sunday morning.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a light aircraft with two adult males, an instructor and student, came down after an apparent engine failure and caught alight," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Sunday.

Upon arriving at the scene just before midday, paramedics found that the instructor required advanced life support while the student sustained very minor injuries.

The critically injured patient was rushed to hospital for further medical attention.

His student, 52, however declined ambulance transportation to the hospital, Herbst said.

"Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the police," he added.


'Thales believes it cannot obtain a fair trial' as it bids to have charges quashed

2019-05-19 15:38

