 

Pretoria primary school teacher facing 7 counts of sexual assault

2019-02-08 13:00

Ntwaagae Seleka

Valhalla Primary School.

Valhalla Primary School. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Pretoria teacher, who is alleged to have inappropriately touched learners at Valhalla Primary School in Centurion, is facing seven counts of sexual assault. 

The 55-year-old man, who can't be named because he has not pleaded, appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Initially, police and the Gauteng education department said that about 23 learners from the school had laid complaints against the teacher.

He was arrested on Thursday after he handed himself over to the police. The offences surfaced in January when members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) visited the school to teach learners about abuse.

READ: Centurion teacher suspected of sexually abusing girls as young as 6

Pupils confided in the officers, alleging that the suspect was inappropriately touching them. The officer informed the principal who alerted the district office.

Parents expressed anger on Wednesday saying that they only became aware of the alleged crimes on Tuesday afternoon. They blamed the school for failing to inform them.

The teacher joined the school in 2017 after he was appointed. He was then permanently appointed in January 2019 by the department.

The incidents dates back to 2017 and 2018, according to police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

READ: Teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing pupils at Valhalla Primary School

On Friday, Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona pleaded with parents to allow law enforcement to do their work. 

"We are pleading with all stakeholders involved in the matter to stay in their lanes. Parents must desist from coaching their children. We don't want them to contaminate our case. We have lost many cases before due to contamination.

"We don't want to see this matter struck off the roll. We are happy about the movement of this case so far. The department has started with disciplinary processes against the teacher and he has been removed from the school," Mabona said.

Trauma counselling

Former AB Xuma Primary scholar patrol guard in Soweto, Johannes Molefe, 58, was acquitted in December 2018 of three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault in the Gauteng High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

In handing down judgment in that case, acting Judge Peet Johnson commented that "suspicion that someone has done something [was] not proved beyond a reasonable doubt".

The department is continuing offering trauma counselling to learners at the school.

"We encourage metro officers to continue teaching our learners about abuse. If it was not because of them, we wouldn't have known about these incidents," Mabona said.

He urged all schools in the province to appoint liaison officers who would be able to quickly detect when learners were being abused.

The department was also investigating why teachers, who allegedly knew about the abuse, didn't alert the police.

READ: Pretoria primary school teacher suspended over sexual abuse claims

Magistrate Ignatius Du Preez postponed the case until February 13 for further investigations and a possible bail application.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the State had asked for a postponement in order to check if the accused had previous charges and convictions against him.

Mjonondwane encouraged parents of other learners who could have been abused by the teacher to contact the investigating officer.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Agrizzi 'wants to finish' what he started at Zondo commission - lawyer

2019-02-08 12:11

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: New footage captures devastation after Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday 6 February Lottery draw 2019-02-06 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 