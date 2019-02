A teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted pupils at Valhalla Primary School in Pretoria is to be served with a letter of suspension from the school.

The 55-year-old man was not at school on Wednesday. It is alleged that the teacher, who joined the school in 2017, inappropriately touched 23 learners.

The victims were pupils in Grades 5-7.

The cases were reported on Tuesday, after parents became aware of the allegations.

The abuse allegedly happened in June last year. The teacher will be moved to the district offices and won't be allowed onto the school property.



