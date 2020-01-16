 

Pretoria school to reopen after 'admission conflict'

2020-01-16 22:15

Tammy Petersen

A Gauteng school closed on the first day of the academic year amid unrest owing to late admissions will reopen on Friday, the provincial education department said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz in Pretoria took a "precautionary decision" to suspend classes for two days over safety concerns of the pupils, department spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24.

"We sent our officials to the school to attend to concerns from parents, and we can confirm that all parents were assisted. We are hopeful that tomorrow the school will operate as normal," he said.

"We also wish to discourage parents from disrupting our schools."

According to the Pretoria North Rekord, chaos had erupted at three schools in the north of the city owing to what it called "admission conflict" when angry parents demanded that their children be admitted.

READ: Anger over 'racist' hair rules for black pupils at Mpumalanga school

Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz had halted classes and cancelled operations only a day after reopening.

At Hoërskool Akasia, the police were dispatched after parents gathered in the school hall and spoke of their children not having a school to attend.

According to the publication, disruptions were also experienced at Hoërskool Pretoria Noord.

On Wednesday, the department received more than 10 000 late applications for the 2020 school year.

Until January 24, parents could apply online or visit the provincial office, district office or 57 decentralised admission walk-in centres from 08:00 to 16:00 for assistance.

Mabona said many parents at the centres have been helped.

"We continue to assist; however, it is a fact that we are under pressure."

pretoria  |  education  |  protests
