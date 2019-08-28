 

Pretoria taxi driver killed in botched nyaope cleanup

2019-08-28 08:51

Riaan Grobler

Pretoria CBD. (iStock)

Pretoria CBD. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A taxi driver was killed in a shooting and riot in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Tshwane Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge said in a statement that parts of the inner city came to a standstill as disgruntled protesters seized six vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sowetan, people believed to be police officers were found by taxi operators to allegedly be involved in the selling of the drugs.

Shots were reportedly fired, resulting in the death of the taxi driver. Angry taxi operators then used the City's buses to block traffic to "deal" with the nyaope (drug) boys. 

"A shooting which resulted in the death of a taxi driver is reported to have incited the riots, which led to two A Re Yeng buses, three Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) buses, a Gautrain bus and two trucks being utilised to blockade the roads. A Re Yeng and TBS operations were halted for the rest of the day in the interest of safety," Senkubuge said.

"A Re Yeng C3 and F5 feeder routes were among the affected public transport routes as riots unfolded in the vicinity of Bloed Mall. The affected streets include Sisulu, Boom and Soutpansberg streets. At the time of this release, the buses and trucks were reported as not damaged."

"The taking of a human life is never justified and the perpetrators of this murder and unlawful usage of public transport vehicles must be made accountable for these crimes," Senkubuge said.

The details of the deceased will be communicated after notification of the next of kin and through the police platforms.

Senkubuge apologised for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions to public transport within the CBD and urged commuters to avoid the CBD and take alternative routes and modes of transport.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man killed after falling down stairs for several floors

2019-08-28 08:09

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three winners 2019-08-27 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 