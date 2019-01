Motorists and commuters have been warned to avoid several parts of Pretoria West on Thursday due to protest action that started in the early hours of the morning.

Several routes were gridlocked as burning tyres blocked streets in the area.



According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela, the reason for the protests were unknown. He advised motorists to employ caution and avoid the area.

"Police members have been deployed to contain the protests," Makhubela told News24 on Thursday morning.

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, the protests were sparked by anger over people who had "occupied" houses in the area.

According to reports from motorists in the area, affected areas include Buitenkant, Church, WF Nkomo and Mitchell streets, among others.

Avoid Pretoria West: Protest action and a number of roads are blocked. pic.twitter.com/hKOh3MwO2x — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 31, 2019

Protests at Pretoria west. South Africans removing foreigners who have occupied houses. pic.twitter.com/gVJ175AcCe — Sheila makwela (@MakwelaSheila) January 31, 2019

Pretoria GAUTENG

W F Nkomo Street #PROTEST ACTION (Burning tyres) in the Pretoria West area - ROAD CLOSED - HEAVY TRAFFIC in the area — johan willemse (@insulter1) January 31, 2019

Reports received of protest action taking place in Pretoria West.



Following roads affected

Trans oranje and Quagga

Trans oranje and Vom Hagen N4

Trans oranje and Church



Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.



Be safe.#Protest #Crime @Our_DA pic.twitter.com/LEYCNSYrA7 — Seraphim Security (@SeraphimRSA) January 31, 2019